Keweenaw Bay Indian Community buys WMQT, WZAM

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) announced Friday, Feb. 18 that they have entered into an agreement with Tom Mogush of Taconite Broadcasting Inc. to purchase his radio stations in Marquette.

The KBIC currently owns WCUP “Eagle Country” 105.7 FM and WGLI “the Rockin’ Eagle” 98.7 FM. Mogush, owned Q107-WMQT “Marquette’s Heritage Station”, 107.7 FM - 93.3 FM and ESPNUP WZAM-AM 970 AM - 106.9 FM.

Kim Klopstein, President of the KBIC said “This is a great opportunity for us. The tribe has an interest in Marquette County. We currently have our beautiful Ojibwa Casino in Harvey, the Outpost Cannabis dispensary on the US-41 corridor and hopefully, future expansions and possibly more new businesses there. This Radio expansion seems like a perfect fit to our needs, the local community’s and our mission.”

“This is an exciting addition to KBIC’s portfolio of businesses,” said Larry Denomie III, General Manager of the Ojibwa Enterprises.

The Ojibwa Enterprises consists of the Baraga and Marquette Ojibwa Casinos, three convenience stores, a carwash & laundromat, the KBIC Solid Waste Facility, ASEMAA Wholesale & Distribution Company, which distributes cigarettes manufactured by the KBIC, the Ojibwa Recreation Area Campgrounds as well as Eagle Radio.

“The Tribe has invested over $40 million in their Casinos and has future plans to expand the Marquette Casino by adding a hotel, is currently in the process of renovating the Baraga Casino hotel and the Pressbox Sports Bar & Grill and will be adding bathroom and shower facilities at their campgrounds this year,” Denomie said. “This purchase will help the KBIC continue their investments into the community and their radio market.”

Ed Janisse, General Manager of Radio Operations for the KBIC, said “This is a great opportunity for our clients and customers on the Rockin’ Eagle and Eagle Country as well as the clients and customers of Q107-WMQT and WZAM. We can offer great support for businesses from the Marquette and surrounding area coverage on WGLI and WCUP and vice versa. Listeners of Q107-WMQT will still have —great music, lots of fun, and a chance to be a part of the station. Because, after all, Q107-WMQT is ‘Radio Put Together By You.’”

Mogush, President of Taconite Broadcasting, said “Jim Koski and I will be staying on with the KBIC to help in the continued growth of the stations, exploring many new opportunities. We see the synergy of the radio stations in Baraga and Marquette working together to promote local businesses and events to grow our economy in the U.P. The company was started by Joe Blake and Bob Olson 51 years ago, a legacy we’ve been proud to continue. We are thankful to the many people that have worked at the stations over the years and look ahead to many more years of excellence.”

