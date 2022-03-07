Jeep convoy raising money for St. Jude crosses U.P.

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A convoy of Jeeps is making its way across Upper Michigan this evening. They call it a Jeep adventure with passion and purpose.

Officially it’s called Mr. Vanderquack Mov’n for St. Jude. A stuffed duck, Mr. Vanderquack is taken for a ride with a Jeep convoy through all 50 U.S. states.

The convoy stopped Monday afternoon in Skandia on their way through Marquette County headed east. Those in the convoy says it’s a fun adventure for a good cause.

“We’re thinking about the kids and how people can help out, we did have a goal of $100,000, we did hit that but we are looking to surpass that as much as possible,” said Meghan Schultz, Convoy Transporter.

“It’s an awesome cause it’s all been jeeps, he’s flown to Alaska, he’s been every where, it’s been amazing and it’s great to be a part of it,” said Brenda Martin, Convoy Transpoter.

This is the second year for the St. Jude’s fundraiser. At latest check Mr. Vanderquack is at the easternmost point of the Upper Peninsula.

