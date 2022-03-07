Highway improvement plans in the work for Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, WIS. (WLUC) - A busy stretch of highway just outside the U.P. will see improvements. Driving US-8 and US-141 between Pembine and the U.P. border may be a bumpy ride. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has a proposal to resurface the road.

“We are also going to make some beam guard improvements, and we are going to be taking care of some culverts that need replacement,” said Kurt Vogel, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Project Manager.

Construction won’t begin until 2026. The first project starts in Pembine and continues 10 miles to the Michigan state line along US-141 and US-8 East. The second project will improve the mile and a half stretch on US-141 to Betters Court in Niagara.

Vogel says the biggest concern residents have is the intrusion on local traffic.

“We are not having a detour, the road is going to be open during construction,” Vogel said. “Everyone is going to be able to get to the businesses, if you live along the highway, you will be able to get to tour house.”

Vogel says you can expect to see traffic guards directing the flow of cars. Once the project starts, Vogel estimates it will take five months to complete.

“This is not a reconstruction project, it is a resurfacing improvement,” Vogel said.

Vogel says the $6 million project is still in the design stage. The WisDOT will host a public forum on March 17 to present the project to the public and answer any questions.

“We strongly suggest you raise your concerns during the meeting. We would like to get everything answered so everyone knows what we are doing and the intention of the project,” Vogel said.

The meeting will be held virtually. You can find more information about the project, as well as the link to the public meeting, by visiting the WisDOT website.

