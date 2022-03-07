Gov. Whitmer says auto insurance checks should hit mailboxes starting this week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced Monday that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) will complete the transfer of $3 billion in surplus funds to Michigan’s auto insurers this week.

Once complete, the transfer will trigger a 60-day deadline for auto insurers to send out the required $400 refund checks per vehicle to eligible Michiganders no later than May 9, 2022.

“These $400 refunds are game-changers for so many Michigan families,” said Whitmer. “I called for these refunds because I am committed to lowering costs for Michiganders and putting money back in people’s pockets. They are possible because we worked across the aisle to pass bipartisan auto insurance reform, and we will keep working together to grow our economy and build a state where families can thrive.”

“After Governor Whitmer called on the MCCA to issue these refunds and the MCCA announced its plan, DIFS issued guidance to auto insurers to ensure that these refunds are sent out as quickly as possible, and in no case later than May 9, 2022,” said Fox. “Our goal is to make sure that Michiganders understand the eligibility requirements and to help ensure that this money makes it into consumers’ pockets as quickly and securely as possible. DIFS stands ready to answer questions or help resolve any concerns that Michiganders may have regarding their refunds.”

In December 2021, the MCCA voted unanimously to answer Gov. Whitmer’s call by returning approximately $3 billion of the surplus funds to Michiganders while maintaining approximately $2 billion in surplus funds to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors. Michigan’s auto insurers must now issue refunds to eligible Michigan policyholders of $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, for each vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.

Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent. If consumers have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer, they should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

To help Michiganders learn more about these refunds, DIFS has launched a consumer FAQ page at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund. The webpage contains important information and answers common questions about the refund timeline, eligibility requirements, and tells consumers what to do if they have questions or concerns about their refunds.

