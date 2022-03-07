CopperDog 150 wraps up final stage, awards winner

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The CopperDog 150 sled dog race wrapped up its final day today.

After traveling 122-miles over the span of three days, 12 mushers finished stage three of the race Sunday in Eagle Harbor. J.R. Anderson successfully defended his title.

Anderson, who lives in Cook, Minn., has attended the event nearly every year since it began in 2009. “I think I’ve been here every year except for three,” the CopperDog 150 Champion said. “I missed the first year, 2016 we were racing in Canada, and 2020 we stayed home.”

Anderson’s brother Ryan won the UP200 in February and placed second at this year’s CopperDog 150. Anderson says he and Ryan began mushing around six years old, adding his first professional race was 33 years ago in 1989.

Since then, both have won competitions across the country. “I’ve raced Maine to Alaska, throughout Canada, Wyoming, Utah, Montana,” Anderson said, claiming he has yet to race on the west coast.

His experience showed this weekend, as he was third to cross the finish line at the end of stage three, the final leg of the competition. He had the lowest combined time across all three stages, which were Calumet to Eagle Harbor on March 4, Eagle Harbor to Copper Harbor on March 5, then Copper Harbor back to Eagle Harbor today.

“Pretty happy you know, it was a fun weekend,” Anderson said.

Anderson takes home $1,500. But says getting out on the trails with his dogs is the main reason he races, adding he didn’t even know he would be getting paid.

“I don’t even know what the prize is this year,” Anderson said when asked if he was excited to receive his award. “Last year I didn’t know what the prize was, I didn’t know it going in. It’s more just like an adventure with your dogs, a challenge.”

Martha Schouweiler won the CopperDog 80 which, alongside the 150 are the last sled dog races hosted in Upper Michigan in 2022.

Anderson hopes the snow sticks around a few more weeks in Cook, Minnesota so he can train his dogs during the offseason.

