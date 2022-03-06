Westwood Mall Flea Market continues Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Vendors of all sorts gathered in the Westwood Mall on Saturday for a flea market.

There were 43 vendors, selling everything from antiques to handmade items. Some were businesses and others were just everyday people.

In the back of the mall, mediaBrew Communications hosted live music.

Despite the weather, organizers say there was a great turn out. One vendor says she enjoys meeting everyone at the flea market.

“Talking with everybody. Getting to know everybody. Business. Business, business, business. We might be business owners, but we become friends and then we become family,” said Sarah Garver, a vendor for Main Haven and Native Nails.

The flea market continues Sunday from 11 in the morning until five in the afternoon.

Organizers say there will be another flea market next month. If you would like to be a vendor in April, call Joe at (906) 288-4860.

