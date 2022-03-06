Michigan Tech Hockey needs overtime again to sweep Ferris State

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Parker Saretsky scored 6:34 into double overtime to send No. 15 Michigan Tech to the CCHA Mason Cup Semifinals after a 3-2 victory over Ferris State Saturday. It was the fourth straight overtime game between the Huskies and Bulldogs and Tech’s 13th of the season—a new program record.

The Huskies improved to 21-11-3 and will host a semifinal game on Saturday, March 12 at 6:07 p.m. at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena against an opponent to be determined Sunday night. Tickets for the game will go on sale at noon on Monday.

Logan Ganie and Jake Crespi set up the game-winner. Crespi chipped the puck behind the net to Ganie. Saretsky drifted to the front of the net and Ganie found him for a one-timer and his second goal of the season.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for that one,” Saretsky said. “It feels good to help the guys out and get that win. That was a big win for us and keeps our dream of winning a national championship alive.

“Ganie had a good forecheck. Crespi did a good job keeping it in and then Ganie made a nice move on his D man and made a nice pass to the slot. I closed my eyes and shot it.”

Tech held a two-goal lead in the third period. Logan Pietila scored shorthanded 9:53 into the first period for his second of the weekend and 13th of the season. Michael Karow started the play with a chip up the boards that led to a 2-on-1. Justin Misiak carried the puck into the zone and fed Pietila for a one-timer.

Jake Crespi added to the lead with a goal on a penalty shot 5:28 into the third period. It was Crespi’s first goal of the season.

“I was pretty nervous because you don’t get very many chances like that,” Crespi said. “Logan Ganie told me to fake a shot and go low glove. I did it and am fortunate it went in.”

The Bulldogs (11-24-1) then scored twice to tie it up. Brenden MacLaren wristed in a long shot through traffic to put the visitors on the board less than 90 seconds after Tech took the two-goal lead.

Blake Evennou tied the game with a sharp-angled shot from the goal line that deflected in with 3:43 left in regulation. Dallas Tulik and Mitch Deelstra assisted on the play.

The Huskies had a power play in the first overtime. Jake Crespi had a chance on a breakaway that was saved, and Trenton Bliss hit the crossbar on the man advantage.

“It’s nice to put them behind us,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We survived the weekend. It’s hard to come out with these one-goal victories.

“Tonight it was our depth that won it for us.”

Tech led in shots 56-34, which included 20 in the first overtime. Noah Giesbrecht stopped 53 shots for the visitors, and Blake Pietila made 32 saves for the Huskies.

The Huskies were 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-5 on the power play.

