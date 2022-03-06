LSSU bounces back to even CCHA Playoff Series with NMU

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Hockey Team took on the Lake Superior State Lakers in Game two of the CCHA Mason Cup Tournament.

The Lakers used a two-goal second period to propel them to a 3-2 victory in Game two of this best of three series.

1st Period

The ‘Cats thought they had an early goal, but it was nullified by an offsides call.

The Lakers had an opportunity to take the lead, but Charlie Glockner had other ideas, coming up with a kick save.

A slashing penalty on the ‘Cats led to a Lakers power-play and their first goal of the game. Miroslav Mucha found the back of the net to give the Lakers the early lead. Louis Boudon and Jacob Bengtsson had the assists.

LSSU had numerous opportunities to extend their lead, but Charlie Glockner stood tall between the pipes.

The Lakers led the ‘Cats 1-0 after the first period.

Shots on goal were 10-8 in favor of the Lakers.

Andre Ghantous had two blocks, and Charlie Glockner had nine saves.

2nd Period

Both sides had opportunities during the early stages of the period, but neither could capitalize.

The first penalty of the period was on the Lakers for hooking, giving the ‘Cats a power-play opportunity.

The Lakers had a two on one and Ben Newhouse made an incredible diving stop to kill any hopes of a Lakers goal.

Alex Frye got the ‘Cats on the board with a power-play goal. Frye was set up beautifully in front of the net, and he beat Lakers goaltender Ethan Langenegger. Trevor Cosgrove and Andre Ghantous assisted Frye’s goal.

Just minutes later a penalty on the Lakers for interference gave the ‘Cats another power-play. The ‘Cats then got called for hooking, so a little 4 on 4 hockey ensued.

LSSU snuck a power-play goal in the net to give themselves a 2-1 lead. Brandon Puricelli was credited with the goal. Louis Boudon and Jacob Bengtsson were credited with the assists.

The Lakers were looking to add another, after the puck bounced in front of the net Garrett Klee flipped it out of harm’s way.

It didn’t take long for the Lakers to extend their lead. After a moment of confusion, the puck found its way into the net for a Timo Bakos goal. Assisting on the goal were Jake Willets and Logan Jenuwine.

The Lakers took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Shots on goal were in favor of LSSU 21-19.

Trevor Cosgrove was taking on the shooters shoot mentality through the first two periods, totaling 11 shots.

Charlie Glockner had 16 saves through two periods of play.

Ben Newhouse blocked two shots in the period, bringing his total on the year up to 103.

3rd Period

The ‘Cats defense stood tall early as the Lakers were getting themselves good looks. Charlie Glockner had a couple of nice pad saves during that stretch.

Brett Willits had a great look in front of the net on a nice touch pass from Garrett Klee, but Ethan Langenegger got his pad on it.

The ‘Cats drew within one 3-2 on an absolute Lazer from AJ Vanderbeck. Vanderbeck tallied his twenty-fourth goal of the season. Ben Newhouse and Hank Crone tallied assists on the goal. Hank Crone now has 31 assists on the year, which is good for second in the nation.

Vincent de Mey made a great defensive effort on a Lakers shot by sliding in the shooting lane for a block. That was followed up by a huge save from Charlie Glockner.

The Lakers had a two on one but couldn’t capitalize. Charlie Glockner came up with a massive save to keep it a one-score game.

The ‘Cats made a late push to try and tie the game but their efforts came up short as the Lakers came out on top 3-2.

Goals

Miroslav Mucha had the Lakers’ first goal of the game. Louis Boudon and Jacob Bengtsson assisted on the goal.

Alex Frye got the ‘Cats on the board with a power-play goal and his eighth goal of the season. Trevor Cosgrove and Andre Ghantous had the assists.

Brandon Puricelli broke the tie with a power-play goal. Louis Boudon and Jacob Bengtsson received assists on Puricelli’s goal.

Timo Bakos extended the Laker lead with a goal of his own. Assisting on the goal were Jake Willets and Logan Jenuwine.

AJ Vanderbeck sniped his twenty-fourth goal of the year halfway through the third period. Hank Crone and Ben Newhouse helped set up Vanderbeck’s goal with assists.

Key Stats

AJ Vanderbeck’s 24th goal of the season puts him in sole possession of second in the country.

Hank Crone notched his 31st assist of the year, bringing his total points up to 43. Crone is now second in the country in points/game with 1.45.

Ben Newhouse blocked two more shots to bring his season total to 103.

Trevor Cosgrove had a season-high 13 shots in the game.

Up Next

The Wildcats will play the Lakers in a win or go home Game three tomorrow night. Puck drop is set for 6:07 p.m. EST at The Taffy Abel.

