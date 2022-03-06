Advertisement

End in sight of winter storm

This is a recording for the TV6 Late News - Saturday.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Throughout the day the area has seen a wide variety of precipitation. From rain to snow, the U.P. has seen the whole year of precipitation in one day. Conditions on the roads and sidewalks were slick and will still be that way as you wake up tomorrow morning. Though after this system moves out in the afternoon it will be a few days until we see another round of precipitation.

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Moderate to heavy snow out west sweeping east, 1-7 inches is possible; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Cooler temps with mild A.M lake effect snow

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; warmer temps, possible thaw

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds; P.M. snow showers possible

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers possible

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; cool

