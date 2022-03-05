Second stage of CopperDog 150 concludes in Copper Harbor

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The 13th annual CopperDog 150 continued on Saturday in Keweenaw County. All 13 mushers began the morning in Eagle Harbor and made their way to Copper Harbor.

Spectators barked with excitement as stage two of the race came to a close. Despite the slick weather, mushers like Michael Bestgen of St. Cloud, Minnesota, made it to the checkpoint safely.

“The trail was actually nice,” said Bestgen. “It was a little soft and punchy, but that’s mushing you know.”

Once this part of the race ended, it was a time for a rest for both the mushers and their furry teammates. They were not the only ones, though, who stopped by the area. For visitors like Rebecca Stevens (Alpena, MI), this was her first CopperDog 150 and only her second time coming to Copper Harbor.

“Walking around and looking at the dogs, the trailers, and everything that goes into putting these races on and being mushers is just fascinating to me,” she stated.

As an added bonus, people were able to watch 23 other mushers begin the CopperDog 25. This was the first one for Aubrey Juckette. The 11-year-old from Dundee, MI took the opportunity to have fun, learn from the experience, and begin preparing for the biggest race of them all.

“I just want to do the Iditarod one day, so I have to train very hard,” Juckette explained. “I have to do tons of other races to go to the Iditarod or the Junior Iditarod.”

Bestgen had nothing but praise for everyone who worked hard to make the event happen.

“They do such a good job on all the road crossings and coming in and having people help you get your dogs back to your truck,” he said. “This race is phenomenal. they do a great job, and every detail, they plan everything.”

The weekend ends on Sunday back in Eagle Harbor with the CopperDog 150 and CopperDog 80 mushers crossing the finish line.

