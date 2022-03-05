NWS ice storm warning, advisories in effect as wintry mix impacts travel this weekend.

The Colorado Low pressure system brings an all-around mix of precipitation to Upper Michigan with snow and sleet late Friday, transitioning to freezing rain and non-freezing rain Saturday afternoon, then snow showers towards Sunday afternoon. Road travel will be significantly impacted due to slippery, icy road conditions, ponding of water during non-freezing rain episodes, plus poor driving visibility from gusty winds.

View NWS’ Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisories and additional alerts in effect HERE.

Snow tapers off in Upper Michigan Monday as a seasonably cool-to-mild temperature trend takes hold during the work week. The next precipitation chances come Tuesday with a Canadian Prairies clipper system bringing snow showers to the region, then a Northern Plains system bringing light to moderate snow late Thursday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a moderate to heavy wintry mix, transitioning to freezing rain and non-freezing rain in the afternoon; chance of isolated thunderstorms south late afternoon and evening; snow accumulations from 1-2″; ice accumulations from near a quarter-inch or higher (in the west and central counties); blustery southeast winds 10 to 30 mph

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a moderate to heavy wintry mix, transitioning to snow throughout the day; snowfall accumulations from 1-7″, with amounts greater than 7″ over the highlands west; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated a.m. lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; seasonably cool

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds with a chance of evening snow; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds with evening snow; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow; blustery

>Highs: 20

