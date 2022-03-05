NMU Men’s Basketball finally gets past MTU in GLIAC Semifinal

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s Basketball team came up with a big road win in the GLIAC Semifinals, defeating Michigan Tech on their home court 78-71. The Wildcats have advanced to the GLIAC Championship game tomorrow (March 6) for the first time since 2000. The Green and Gold have now made it nine straight wins. Max Bjorklund had another memorable game, recording 35 points on 13-23 shooting to power the ‘Cats past the Huskies and the MTU faithful. NMU will match up with the Davenport Panthers for the GLIAC title and the right to go to the NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

STAT LEADERS

Max Bjorklund paced the ‘Cats with 35 points on 13-23 shooting. He also shot 6-6 from the free-throw line.

Ben Wolf chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.

Nick Wagner added 13 points, shooting 3-5 from downtown.

NMU shot 30-61 (49.2%) from the floor.

FIRST HALF Max Bjorklund got NMU on the board first with a smooth jumper. Ben Wolf followed it up with a bucket of his own in the paint. NMU led 4-0 early. Nick Wagner knocked down NMU’s first triple, making it 9-5 ‘Cats. Michigan Tech went on a 14-3 tear to push them out in front, 19-12. Tre Harvey entered the game for Northern and halted the Huskies run, driving to the basket through aggressive defense and finishing with the right-hand at the hoop. Max Bjorkluind found his groove, notching a dozen points over the final 10 minutes including a stretch of scoring 12 of 14 for NMU. In the final minute, Bjorklund hit a jumper to go out in front, 34-32.

The Wildcats clamped down on the defensive end, forcing a turnover as the clock was winding down. Brain Parzych was out in front and finished with the defense closing in. The Green and Gold carried a 36-32 lead to halftime.

AT THE HALF Max Bjorklund led the way with 16 points, 12 of which came in the final 10 minutes. He shot 6-10 from the floor.John Kerr (5) and Ben Wolf (4) led the way on the glass. Justin Kuehl made his mark on the defensive side of the hardwood, coming up with three steals for NMU. The Wildcats shot 15-35 (42.9%) while the Huskies shot 12-32 (37.5%).

SECOND HALF Max Bjorklund kept the hot-hand going to start the second, knocking down a pair of jumpers to reach twenty points and give NMU a 40-32 advantage.Tech’s Adam Hobson would start to get it going for MTU, getting a pair of baskets himself. Michigan Tech went on an 11-0 run to take a 45-42 lead seven minutes into the second half. The ‘Cats answered with eight straight, taking a 50-45 lead.Bjorklund stayed hot, connecting on a triple to give Northern a 57-51 lead.

The Huskies kept it close, as Owen White and Adam Hobson each managed buckets to pull the Huskies back within three with two minutes to go. With 1:41 to go, Bjorklund showcased the ice in his veins, hitting a contested jumper to go back up by five. Trent Bell answered for MTU, hitting a rainbow triple from the top of the key.

In the final twenty seconds, Nick Wagner (2-2), Brian Parzych (2-2), and Max Bjorklund (4-4) came up clutch from the charity stripe, icing the game for the Wildcats.NMU went on to win, 78-71.

UP NEXT The Wildcats will take on the Davenport Panthers in the GLIAC Championship on Sunday (March 6) at 2:30 p.m. The game will take place at Michigan Tech. The All-Tournament team will be announced following the game.

