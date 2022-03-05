Advertisement

Michigan Tech Women excused by second ranked Grand Valley in GLIAC Basketball Semifinal

Mackay led Huskies with 20 points
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s GLIAC Tournament ended Saturday with a 71-57 semifinal loss to No. 1 seed Grand Valley State University at GVSU Fieldhouse Arena. The Lakers will host the GLIAC Championship Sunday at 3 p.m. against the winner of Wayne State and Ferris State.

“It was a tough loss to a really good team today,” said Michigan Tech head coach Sam Clayton. “I’m proud of this team for the fight they showed all season, including today.”

The Huskies fell to 18-11 overall and went 12-7 in conference games in 2021-22.

The No. 2 nationally-ranked Lakers jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and went up 15-2 by the midway point of the first quarter. The Huskies fought back to within one, 21-19 in the second quarter, but Ellie Droste energized the Lakers to an 11-2 run for a 32-22 halftime edge, despite a buzzer-beater by Ellie Mackay.

Tech’s offense came alive again in the third quarter as they hit five of their first six from the field, but the Lakers kept pace and drew fouls along the way to keep a double-figure advantage.

Mackay scored 20 points and shot 6-for-15 from the floor, including 6-6 free throws with eight rebounds. Sara Dax neared a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. Alex Rondorf also made it to double-figures with 10 points. Emily Spitzley guided the Lakers with a team-high 18 points (7-for-18). Droste finished with 15 points and Qay Stanton totaled 11. GVSU shot 37.3-percent overall and made 24 of 29 free throws (82.8-percent).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Snow, ice, wind, even rain in the wintry mix this weekend as Central Plains system moves in to...
NWS ice storm warning, advisories in effect as wintry mix impacts travel this weekend
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into...
Police: Father tells investigators son sent nude photos to minor
High School students commit to two UP universities
Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine
UPDATE: Boil water advisory for Atlantic Mine extended to Portage Township

Latest News

Michigan Tech Hockey needs overtime again to sweep Ferris State
(NMU Graphic)
LSSU bounces back to even CCHA Playoff Series with NMU
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Men’s Basketball finally gets past MTU in GLIAC Semifinal
Logan Pietila’s overtime goal allows MTU to escape with a win over Ferris State