Michigan Tech Women excused by second ranked Grand Valley in GLIAC Basketball Semifinal

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s GLIAC Tournament ended Saturday with a 71-57 semifinal loss to No. 1 seed Grand Valley State University at GVSU Fieldhouse Arena. The Lakers will host the GLIAC Championship Sunday at 3 p.m. against the winner of Wayne State and Ferris State.

“It was a tough loss to a really good team today,” said Michigan Tech head coach Sam Clayton. “I’m proud of this team for the fight they showed all season, including today.”

The Huskies fell to 18-11 overall and went 12-7 in conference games in 2021-22.

The No. 2 nationally-ranked Lakers jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and went up 15-2 by the midway point of the first quarter. The Huskies fought back to within one, 21-19 in the second quarter, but Ellie Droste energized the Lakers to an 11-2 run for a 32-22 halftime edge, despite a buzzer-beater by Ellie Mackay.

Tech’s offense came alive again in the third quarter as they hit five of their first six from the field, but the Lakers kept pace and drew fouls along the way to keep a double-figure advantage.

Mackay scored 20 points and shot 6-for-15 from the floor, including 6-6 free throws with eight rebounds. Sara Dax neared a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. Alex Rondorf also made it to double-figures with 10 points. Emily Spitzley guided the Lakers with a team-high 18 points (7-for-18). Droste finished with 15 points and Qay Stanton totaled 11. GVSU shot 37.3-percent overall and made 24 of 29 free throws (82.8-percent).

