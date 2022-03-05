Logan Pietila’s overtime goal allows MTU to escape with a win over Ferris State

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Logan Pietila scored a power-play goal 2:28 into overtime to give No. 15 Michigan Tech a 3-2 win over Ferris State in Game 1 of the CCHA Mason Cup Quarterfinal series Friday at the MacInnes Student Ice Rean. It was the third straight overtime game by the Huskies and Bulldogs with the Huskies coming back for their 20th win of the season.

“I think Ferris played a tremendous hockey game,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “I didn’t feel like the shots were indicative of the game, but we were fortunate to win the special teams battle.”

The team’s entered the third period knotted at one. Jacob Dirks gave the seventh-seeded Bulldogs the lead 5:30 after the second intermission. Zach Faremouth and Ethan Stewart assisted on the play.

Tech was called for a penalty 8:18 into the third but it was wiped away one minute later when Justin Misiak was tripped by FSU goaltender Logan Stein on a rush to the net.

The Huskies capitalized on the power play when Tommy Parrottino flipped the puck over the goaltender to tie the game with his 10th of the season. Trenton Bliss assisted on Parrottino’s fourth power play goal.

Misiak almost gave Tech the lead with 1:45 left in regulation when he tipped a shot that went centimeters wide of the post.

Tyrell Buckley was tripped early in overtime to draw a crucial power play. Logan Pietila picked up a loose puck and buried his 12th of the season after shooting over the blocker of Stein. Colin Swoyer and Trenton Bliss were credited with assists.

“Colin’s shot was blocked. I saw it laying in the guy’s feet. I just pulled it to the middle and thought about passing, but I saw in opening in the top right,” Pietila said about his goal. “I thought it was a good battle tonight. Anything can happen in playoffs and they’re a good team. We’re fortunate to get the win tonight.”

Logan Ganie opened scoring 5:34 into the second period when he stole a pass and fired a shot over the glove for his fifth of the season.

“I knew their D was right on me so I had to get a shot off quick. It happened to go in,” Ganie said. “I was just trying to get the shot up and it worked.”

FSU (11-23-1) tied the game 8:02 later when Bradley Marek scored on a deflection from Luke Farthing and Nico DeVita.

The Huskies tied a program record with their 12th overtime game of the season. Tech improved to 20-11-3 overall, winning 20 games for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Tech led in shots 48-17. Logan Stein finished with 45 saves for the visitors. Blake Pietila earned his 20th win of the season with 15 saves.

The Huskies were 2-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Olympic Gold medalist Nick Baumgartner attended the game. He signed autographs and took pictures with his gold medal at intermission.

The two teams continue the series at 6:07 p.m. Saturday for their sixth meeting of the season.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.