Finlandia Baseball snaps long losing streak with doubleheader sweep

AUBURNDALE, Flor. (WLUC) - Sophomore Jacob Mead had a record tying day as the Finlandia University baseball team (2-6) swept Martin Luther (0-2) 12-6 and 11-2, Friday at Lake Myrtle Sports Park. The win in game one snapped a 63-game losing streak (April 15, 2019) and was the first doubleheader sweep since April 29, 2018.

“The performance by the pitching staff was great today!,” said head coach Evan Brandt. “Jacob (Mead) and Cale (Fransen) threw amazing games. They both did a great job of commanding the zone and keeping hitters off balance. The offense was nothing short of electric today. They did an amazing job as an offense all day.”

Game 1

In the first inning, Mead singled and stole second. Sophomore Tommy Barber singled to move Mead to third.

A sacrifice fly scored Mead. Sophomore Pete Ordonio singled and he and Barber scored on a double to left centerfield by junior Josh Merced. Freshman Erik Johnson reached on an error.

Johnson got to second on the error while Merced scored. Senior Marc Robles singled to score Johnson to make it 5-0. Finlandia never looked back.

For Finlandia, Mead had four hits and scored three runs and Barber had three hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs. On the mound, Mead (1-1) gave up three hits, four runs with three earned, walked four and struck out 13 in five innings. He tied the school records for hits and strikeouts in a game.

For Martin Luther, Carter Seltz (0-1) gave up seven hits, six runs with four earned, walked one and struck out three in two innings.

Game 2

In the nightcap, Martin Luther took advantage of an error for an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The Lions used five hits, two hit batters and a walk to score six runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control.

For Finlandia, sophomore Jordan D’Angelo had three hits, Barber had two hits, scored two runs and drove in three runs and Johnson had two hits. Freshman Cale Fransen (1-1) gave up four hits, two runs with one earned, walked four and struck out 10 in six innings.

This is the first time in school history that pitchers have struck out at least 10 batters in both games of a doubleheader.

For Martin Luther, Andrew Deisinger and Zach Klement had two hits each. Jack Vogel (0-1) gave up five hits, six runs, walked four and struck out three in 1.7 innings.

Finlandia closes out the spring break trip, Saturday, Mar. 5 playing Gordon. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. EST

