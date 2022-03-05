Advertisement

Copper Country Ford hosting 35th annual auto show

Copper Country Ford Auto Show
Copper Country Ford Auto Show(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Copper Country Ford is hosting its 35th annual auto show.

The show is held both Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. It features a vast selection of new and used vehicles for special auto rates. High trade values are also being offered.

“Trades have never been higher, come on in and it doesn’t cost anything for an appraisal, we can get you in something new on the road today,” said Corey King, Copper Country Ford general manager.

Participants can also enter to win prizes for a Yeti cooler, television, and vouchers to local businesses.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Snow, ice, wind, even rain in the wintry mix this weekend as Central Plains system moves in to...
NWS ice storm warning, advisories in effect as wintry mix impacts travel this weekend
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into...
Police: Father tells investigators son sent nude photos to minor
High School students commit to two UP universities
Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine
UPDATE: Boil water advisory for Atlantic Mine extended to Portage Township

Latest News

Westwood Mall Flea Market flyer.
Westwood Mall Flea Market continues Sunday
All 13 mushers made it to the checkpoint safely before the start of the CopperDog 25
Second stage of CopperDog 150 concludes in Copper Harbor
Baby Chloe Stevenson
Community comes together for baby battling cancer
Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine
UPDATE: Boil water advisory for Atlantic Mine extended to Portage Township