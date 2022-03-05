Copper Country Ford hosting 35th annual auto show

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Copper Country Ford is hosting its 35th annual auto show.

The show is held both Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. It features a vast selection of new and used vehicles for special auto rates. High trade values are also being offered.

“Trades have never been higher, come on in and it doesn’t cost anything for an appraisal, we can get you in something new on the road today,” said Corey King, Copper Country Ford general manager.

Participants can also enter to win prizes for a Yeti cooler, television, and vouchers to local businesses.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.