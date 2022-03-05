Community comes together for baby battling cancer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Marquette are coming together for an 8-month old baby battling cancer.

The Superior Entertainment Center hosted a fundraiser for baby Chloe Stevenson who was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma last December. She and her family are staying outside the area while Chloe receives treatment for 18 months.

Event organizer Jill Argall told us what it’s like to see everyone come together for Chloe.

“It’s amazing, people are awesome. We’ve had a really good turnout, so far we’ve raised around $400-$500.”

The fundraiser included a raffle, a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction, and a bake sale. 20% of all sales during the bowling fundraiser went directly towards the family.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.