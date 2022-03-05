UPDATE: Boil water advisory for Atlantic Mine extended to Portage Township

ATLANTIC MINE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The boil water notice for Atlantic Mine has been extended to Portage Township. For more information, contact the Adams Township Water Department at (906) 482-4420.

Adams Township has issued a boil water advisory due to an overnight main-break and the resulting drop in pressure in the Atlantic Mine water supply.

As a precaution, customers in the affected area are advised to drink and cook with tap water only after boiling it for approximately three minutes after service is restored. Tap water can be used for washing, bathing, and other common uses.

The Adams Township Water Department is working to get pressure restored and samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards.

Precautionary boil water notices usually last from 18 to 24 hours. Customers will be notified when the boil advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.