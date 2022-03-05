13th annual CopperDog 150 gets underway in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushers and their sled dogs took off on Friday night for the 13th annual CopperDog 150.

For the first time in two years, the start of the weekend-long race returned the heart of Calumet with at least a couple thousand people in attendance.

“We’re at that point in the winter where people are just stuck inside,” said Race Director John Bryant. “It’s a great reason to get outside and enjoy each other’s company and just support the community.”

Throughout the day, Incredible Bank, located just west of the starting line, hosted registration and bib assignments. Mushers came from all over, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. One competitor from Minnesota, Joanna Oberg, said her dogs were ready to run.

“I feel they are a little bit more prepared for this race,” she said. “Plus, a lot of them just did the Midnight Run two weeks ago, too. The dogs just do more than you think they can. They’re just amazing.”

Another musher from Minnesota, Blake Freking, is in the Keweenaw Peninsula for the first time, and he is looking forward to some fun with family while here.

“It’s having the family involved and running with and against my wife,” he stated. “{It’s also} seeing the other mushers and seeing the other people that are here in enjoying it as well.”

The winning musher receives a check and a trophy. But, Bryant says the event is more than just winning money

“They’re not out here to become millionaires,” he explained. “They’re out here to enjoy working with their dogs and working with their teams and running a successful race.”

The first stage of the race will conclude in Eagle Harbor overnight. The mushers will then begin stage two and travel to Copper Harbor on Saturday morning.

