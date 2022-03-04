High School students commit to two UP universities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It may have been a rocky road for some but, on Friday, 21 students celebrated the start of a bright future.

“I’m excited to meet new people and make some new friends,” high school senior Jayden Harvey said.

It was All Futures Day at Marquette Alternative High School. Four seniors signed their letter of intent to Bay College and 17 signed to Northern Michigan University.

“We kind of got the idea from high school athletes when they sign their national letter of intent to go to college,” Marquette Alternative High School teacher Erin Lavalley said.

This group did not have the average high school experience.

“They’ve only actually had, before this year, one full year in school. Which was their freshman year,” Lavalley said. “So, they’ve overcome a lot of adversity to get where they are.”

As if the pandemic was not enough of a challenge, the kids also had to deal with the stigma that comes with going to an alternative school.

“People know alternative schools as having smoke breaks or it’s for the trouble-makers or the ones that get in a fight,” Lavalley said. “That’s not what alternative schools are anymore.”

These college-bound pupils prove there’s much more to an alternative school than one may think.

“It’s meeting them where they need to be meant to learn, to be educated.”

That’s what makes this day that much more rewarding for students like Cole McCormick.

“Getting accepted into Northern Michigan, it felt nice, especially for me,” McCormick said. “It felt like I was progressing in life.”

There were also other career services present to make sure students have the best start for their future. Students will start this coming Fall Semester.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.