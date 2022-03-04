Advertisement

Cardboard sled race, plus card game tournament in Iron County on Saturday

The events look to draw the community out to spend time together
Children plus family work tirelessly to prepare their cardboard sleds for Saturday's race
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are looking for plans for Saturday, two events in Iron County are looking to draw out the community.

Children worked as a team with their families to sketch, build and paint their cardboard sleds. Tomorrow is the second annual Crystella Cup in Crystal Falls.

“They use something we would normally throw away or burn and repurposing it and having a lot of fun with it,” said Summer Olson, Crystal Falls Contemporary Center Director.

The Crystal Falls Contemporary Center partners with the Crystella Ski Hill to race the sleds.

“I was at one of the build sessions and I watched this little guy, and he described to the person working that he needed to draw a picture of it. To watch him take it from drawing a picture to concept and him and his grandma building it was really fun to watch. I think it builds a lot of self-esteem and a lot of confidence. I can’t wait to see them go down the hills,” said Paula Duncan, Crystella Ski Hill Director.

Currently, five children are registered to race. Pre-registration ends Friday evening. Check-in begins at noon Saturday, and racing starts soon after. The event is free and should last about an hour.

Across town, VFW Post 2891 is hosting an indoor card tournament on Saturday too. They will be playing Smear.

“That smear tournament, we try and do twice a year. It goes pretty well, we have a lot of fun down here. [We have] adult beverages, pop, and a few other things,” said Thomas Reinke, VFW Post 2891 Senior Vice Commander & U.S. Army Veteran.

15 tables and over 30 teams have signed up to play. The buy-in is $10 per person and a portion of the proceeds goes back to the VFW.

“We use it here locally, they have dances down here, and if veterans or non-veterans are in need we try and help them out here,” Reinke explains.”

The winners of the tournament, as well as 50-50 raffle winners, will walk away with cash prizes. Registration is closed, but the game starts at 1 p.m. CT, all are welcome to watch.

