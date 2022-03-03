Advertisement

Wintry mix for the weekend could inhibit travel plans

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST
For today and and tomorrow conditions will be calm but cool with temps in the mid 10s to low 20s. As the weekend approaches the system that moves in will be a mix of all types of precipitations. The U.P. could experience rain, sleet and snow that could impact any travel plans for many. After the system moves in throughout the weekend temperatures will remain in the 30s into next week.

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Thursday: Mostly clear skies with diminishing LES in the east; cool

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Friday: Increasing clouds throughout the day; cool temps

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Saturday & Sunday: Large system moving in with sleet, rain and snow throughout the weekend; blustery conditions

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Monday: Isolated snow showers in the morning; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies

