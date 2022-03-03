Wildcat Men find enough power to hold off LSSU in overtime

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats hosted Lake Superior State in a GLIAC quarterfinals matchup, which saw the Wildcats beat the Lakers 99-94 in overtime. The game was scheduled to start at 7:00 pm, but was delayed to an 8:35 pm start time due to a power outage in the Marquette area that caused the Berry Events Center to lose power. The Wildcats will travel to Houghton, Mich., where they will play the host team Huskies in a GLIAC semifinals matchup on Saturday, March 5.

1st Half Max Bjorklund, coming off a 46 point outing, opens the scoring for the Wildcats with an emphatic finish at the rim, drawing contact and converting on the 3-point play.Ben Wolf came up big defensively early with an electric chase-down block on a fast break attempt that brought the ‘Cats bench to their feet. Ben Wolf found a loose ball in the paint, and with two guys on him he found a wide open Nick Wagner for a basket beyond the arch. Wagner shot lights-out to start the game, converting the first four of his 3-point attempts and a three-point play off a foul. Carson Smith comes off the bench and immediately makes his presence known with a drive and a jumper from the paint that falls through, then on the next drive draws a foul and converts a free-throw attempt. Smith continued to produce for the ‘Cats, hitting a pair of jumpers from teammates Brian Parzych and Justin Kuehl. Justin Kuehl’s first points of the game were the ‘Cats last of the half, with a sweet reverse up-and-under off a Brian Parzych assist. The Wildcats shot 43.3% from the field in the half, had 16 total rebounds, and held their lead for 85% of the half. Nick Wagner exploded in the first half with 20 points, including 4-5 from three-point land and 5-6 from the field. John Kerr helped out the ‘Cats around the board grabbing 8 rebounds in the half, 6 of which were on the defensive end. He also had 6 points. Brian Parzych had three assists and four points with one rebound, and Carson Smith had 7 points.

2nd Half After starting the half giving up 7 consecutive points, Justin Brookens turned the lights on and hit a 3-pointer assisted by Nick Wagner to open the scoring in the half for the ‘Cats. After some free throws were made from Nick Wagner and Max Bjorklund, Justin Brookens hit another 3-pointer off a Ben Wolf assist. Brian Parzych drives the lane for a layup, finishes through strong contact, and converts the three-point play. The next ‘Cats points also came from a smooth Brian Parzych drive to the paint. The Lakers defense blew a fuse, as Prian Parzych found a wide open John Kerr for an easy layup off the glass to maintain the ‘Cats lead. On the next drive, Parzych finds a wide open Carson Smith from beyond the arc with a one-handed, cross-court, laser of a pass through traffic, to extend the ‘Cats lead. After the Lakers tied the game at 83 a piece, Max Bjorklund flipped a switch for the ‘Cats, draining a clutch 3-pointer that gave the ‘Cats an 86-83 lead with 16 seconds left in the game. The Lakers tie the game with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

OvertimeJohn Kerr opened the scoring for the ‘Cats with a strong layup that drew a foul, and he completed the 3-point play. Max Bjorklund followed up on the next drive with a jumper to extend the ‘Cats lead to 4. Ben Wolf got fouled on his way to the basket, and he converted on both of his free-throws to extend the lead to 6. An emphatic John Kerr block and Wagner rebound at one end leads to a John Kerr layup at the other, which drew contact and got Kerr to the line. He completed the 3-point play, and extended the ‘Cats lead to 7. Max Bjorklund was intentionally fouled twice, and he hit 3 of 4 to maintain the ‘Cats lead. Bjorklund then found a defensive rebound, sent John Kerr on a fast break where he was fouled and hit 1-2, giving the ‘Cats 99 points. The ‘Cats finish off a strong team effort with a win at home to advance to the GLIAC semifinals by a score of 99-94

.Stats Leaders John Kerr was all over the floor for the ‘Cats, obtaining a double double with 17 points and 14 rebounds to go along with 1 assist. Nick Wagner led the ‘Cats in points with 22 to go along with his 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Brian Parzych led the team with 6 assists to go with his 11 points and 6 rebounds. Max Bjorklund had 19 points, 5 rebounds and an assist.

Up NextThe Wildcats will travel to Houghton, Mich., where they will play the host team Huskies in a GLIAC semi-final matchup on Saturday, March 5.

