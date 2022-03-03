Advertisement

Waterview apartments to complete $6.2M renovation

Apartments are now only for people 55 and older.
Waterview Apartments in Gladstone.
Waterview Apartments in Gladstone.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Located just a walk away from Little Bay de Noc, Waterview Apartments in Gladstone is now a 55 and older apartment complex.

“We’re just happy that they’re here and they were able to give them a decent place to live,” said Michel Lindahl, manager of Waterview Apartments.

With help from tax credit funding from the state, Waterview Apartment’s $6.2 million renovations should be finished next month.

“It’s fantastic what I’m seeing going on. We’ve put in central air, as you can see, we’ve put in new microwaves, we put a new dishwasher, we’ve put in all brand new appliances,” said Lindahl.

All 52 apartments are receiving upgrades, six of which are made specifically for people in wheelchairs.

“We completely went in and made them completely wheelchair accessible now with brand new bathrooms that actually have roll-in showers. We have for the cabinets in that that you can actually come underneath the cabinets with your wheelchairs,” said Lindahl.

The complex was originally built in 1983. Waterfront’s manager says the renovations are helping provide good apartments for older people who don’t want a house anymore.

“There is a need in the area. Especially U.P. right now with the way inflation is going and everything else. It’s tough on the seniors,” said Lindahl.

Waterfront plans to apply for more funding next month for its second building, which the manager says they hope to tear down and completely rebuild.

To apply for housing, call Waterview at (906) 428-2215.

