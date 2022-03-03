Advertisement

True North Outpost takes TV6′s Tia Trudgeon on a guided hike off the beaten path

Build-your-own adventure in Dickinson County
Tia Trudgeon goes on a guided snowshoe hike with True North Outpost.
Tia Trudgeon goes on a guided snowshoe hike with True North Outpost.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - You can build your own adventure with the help of True North Outpost. From whitewater rafting in the summertime to snowshoe hikes in the winter, the Norway-based adventure company helps you experience the best the U.P. has to offer.

After a week of snowstorms, sub-zero temperatures, and spending too much time getting my car unstuck from the driveway, I thought it was time for play.

Nate Alwine, one of the co-owners and a guide at the Outpost, believes in forging your own path. He took me about 20 minutes outside of Iron Mountain for an off-the-trail snowshoe experience.

This unnamed trail was just one of many in Nate’s arsenal.

Check it out...

True North Outpost offers guided snowshoe hikes on unmarked trails.

To learn more about True North Outpost’s offerings and to book your guided tour, visit www.truenorthoutpost.com or call 906-239-4971.

