Superior Entertainment Center hosting fundraiser for baby battling cancer

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Entertainment Center in Marquette Township is hosting a fundraiser for a local family who’s youngest child is battling cancer. Baby Chloe Stevenson was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma last December.

Her and her family is staying outside the area while Chloe receives treatment for 18 months. Friends of the Stevenson family have organized a fundraiser at the bowling alley this Saturday to help with medical costs.

“We’re going to have a silent auction, raffle items, 50-50 and a bake sale and 20 percent of bowling proceeds will go to the family as well so please come to the bowling alley on Saturday March 5 and bowl and help the Stevenson family,’ said Fundraiser Organizer Jill Argall.

The fundraiser will take place from 12-5 p.m. Saturday evening.

