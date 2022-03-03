Advertisement

Superior Entertainment Center hosting fundraiser for baby battling cancer

The Marquette-based family entertainment center
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Entertainment Center in Marquette Township is hosting a fundraiser for a local family who’s youngest child is battling cancer. Baby Chloe Stevenson was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma last December.

Her and her family is staying outside the area while Chloe receives treatment for 18 months. Friends of the Stevenson family have organized a fundraiser at the bowling alley this Saturday to help with medical costs.

“We’re going to have a silent auction, raffle items, 50-50 and a bake sale and 20 percent of bowling proceeds will go to the family as well so please come to the bowling alley on Saturday March 5 and bowl and help the Stevenson family,’ said Fundraiser Organizer Jill Argall.

The fundraiser will take place from 12-5 p.m. Saturday evening.

