Snowmobile caught fire at Oasis gas station in Ishpeming

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No serious injuries have been reported after a snowmobile fire at an Ishpeming gas station Wednesday night.

The Ishpeming Fire Department chief says a snowmobile caught fire at the Oasis gas station yesterday at around 5:20 p.m.

Chief Jason Annala says the fire spread to two gas pumps and left the canopy overhead scorched.

Upper Peninsula Health Systems EMS was on the scene, but left without transport, as there were no serious injuries.

