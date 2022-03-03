Advertisement

Portage Lake Lift Bridge repair work update

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue work that requires closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock next week.

Multiple test lifts are scheduled between 10 p.m. Monday, March 7, and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, and again from 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, to allow crews to test the bridge’s recently installed new motors.

These closures are planned to last for approximately 10 minutes each and will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

The snowmobile trail on the lower deck of the lift bridge will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 7, while snow is removed in preparation for the test lifts. The trail will also be closed between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. each night while test lifts are being performed.

The work is weather dependent; the schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

