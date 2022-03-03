Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner interviewed for Ryan Report

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner continues touring Upper Michigan in celebration of his win. Nick stopped by our studios here at TV6 Thursday afternoon to tape an upcoming episode of the Ryan Report.

Baumgartner and teammate Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in the inaugural Olympic mixed snowboard cross race in February. Since then Nick has returned home to Iron River and given speeches while visiting schools and major events across the U.P.

“It’s been unbelievable being back home here in the Upper Peninsula and being able to take this medal that I’ve worked so hard to bring back and share it with all the schools and the kids people are going crazy here in the Upper Peninsula and it’s an absolute honor that it’s because of something that I did,” Baumgartner said.

You can watch the full interview with Baumgartner on the Ryan Report on TV6 at 7:30 in the morning on March 13.

