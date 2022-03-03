Advertisement

Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner interviewed for Ryan Report

Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron County High School(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner continues touring Upper Michigan in celebration of his win. Nick stopped by our studios here at TV6 Thursday afternoon to tape an upcoming episode of the Ryan Report.

Baumgartner and teammate Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in the inaugural Olympic mixed snowboard cross race in February. Since then Nick has returned home to Iron River and given speeches while visiting schools and major events across the U.P.

“It’s been unbelievable being back home here in the Upper Peninsula and being able to take this medal that I’ve worked so hard to bring back and share it with all the schools and the kids people are going crazy here in the Upper Peninsula and it’s an absolute honor that it’s because of something that I did,” Baumgartner said.

You can watch the full interview with Baumgartner on the Ryan Report on TV6 at 7:30 in the morning on March 13.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo credit: MBLP
UPDATE: Wide-spread power outage in Marquette caused by squirrel
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Calumet Troopers, UPSET discover meth lab in City of Houghton
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Latest News

Waterview Apartments in Gladstone.
Waterview apartments to complete $6.2M renovation
Marquette DDA hosting annual Restaurant Week
Photo of 'The Atlanta' schooner-barge recently discovered by the Great Lakes Shipwreck...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 131-year-old wreck beneath Lake Superior
The Marquette-based family entertainment center
Superior Entertainment Center hosting fundraiser for baby battling cancer