MTU Women’s Basketball eliminates Northwood in overtime

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In another high octane offensive battle, No. 4 seed Michigan Tech put away No. 5 seed Northwood 87-77 in the GLIAC quarterfinals Wednesday night at SDC Gymnasium. It took overtime to draw separation, but late free throws by leading scorer Ellie Mackay helped push the Huskies over the edge. Mackay posted 23 points and shot 12 for 13 from the charity stripe. Sara Dax was an efficient 9 of 13 for 20 points and Sloane Zenner notched a career-high 19 points in the victory.

“Sloane continues to get better and better every game,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “Her four threes in the first half gave us so much confidence. We are playing well right now. We’ve been through so much this season and they’ve come together through adversity. Our players really love each other and want each other to succeed so in games like this, late in the season, the teams who play for each other tend to win. I was so proud of our effort tonight.”

The Huskies (18-10, 12-7) will head to No. 2 nationally-ranked Grand Valley State (No. 1 seed) on Saturday for a 2 p.m. semifinal tipoff. The Lakers (26-1, 18-1) held off Northern Michigan 71-52 in the quarterfinals and won their 21st straight game.

Tech began the first quarter on a 9-2 run and Zenner connected 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to keep the Huskies ahead 20-19 after 10 minutes. Both teams were responsible with the basketball and exchanged one-point leads through most of the second quarter, ending in a 34-33 MTU advantage at halftime. The teams each scored 14 points in the third, then Mackay put Tech back on top 62-60 at the 4:30 mark of the fourth after making three straight free throws. Dax followed with a 3-point basket in transition on a pass from Alex Rondorf.

Northwood countered with a reverse layup by Jayla Strickland but failed to convert the 3-point play opportunity after a free throw miss with 1:48 to go. After an offensive rebound, Dax blocked a shot attempt in the corner and Mackay pulled up for a mid-range jumper from the left elbow with 1:11 remaining, handing the Huskies a one-point margin again 69-68. Strickland made one of two free throws on the other end. Then Mackay downed a pair of free throws with nine seconds on the clock to make it 71-69.

Alana Nelson drew a foul driving to the rim with two ticks left for Parkside, then drained both free throw attempts to tie it. The Huskies called timeout and advanced the ball. Katelyn Meister attempted a 15-foot right hook at the buzzer, which missed.

Nelson and Maizie Taylor scored for Parkside to start overtime, but Mackay handled a jump shot and made it to the free-throw line again for Tech. Zenner downed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2:50 left in the extra session to put the Huskies in the lead for the last time 78-75. Mackay converted five of six free-throw attempts in the final minute to seal the win for MTU.

“Giving up the first two buckets and not scoring put us in a desperate position in overtime,” Clayton said. “I was super proud of how our girls responded and stayed composed. Sloane hit a big three. Ellie made important shots for us and Sara was super aggressive toward the end of the game going right at the basket. We needed every single possession out there.”

The Huskies shot 49-percent (30-for-61) in the game, including 43.5-percent (10-for-23) from beyond the arc. Rondorf made it to double figures with 11 points and passed four of Michigan Tech’s 12 assists. Meister and Dax swatted three steals apiece, adding to a team total of 10.

Ellie Taylor scored 23 points (10-for-19) for Northwood. Strickland (17 pts), Makenzie Todd (14 pts), and Nelson (12 pts) also climbed to double-digits. The Timberwolves shot 38.5-percent and went 6-for-18 (33.3-percent) from downtown. Michigan Tech took two of three games in the season series with Northwood. Each team pulled in 41 rebounds. The Huskies finished with 10 turnovers, while NU committed six. The Huskies improved to 2-2 in overtime games this season.

The Huskies are defending GLIAC Tournament Champions, having made a run to the NCAA Midwest Region Semifinals in 2020-21. Tech is 0-2 this season against the Lakers.

