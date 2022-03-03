Advertisement

Marquette BLP restores power to Marquette

There is no estimate of when the power will be restored as of 6:50 p.m.
Photo credit: MBLP
Photo credit: MBLP(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Several callers in Marquette have alerted TV6 that power is restored to residents in Marquette.

This is as of 8:45 p.m. EST.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light and Power reports that crews are working diligently to restore a widespread outage in Marquette.

This message was delivered to TV6 shortly before 7:00.

However, there is no estimated time of when power will be back on.

The message did not indicate the cause of the power outage.

