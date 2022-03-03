Advertisement

Marquette Area Blues Society looking for Blues Fest logo

FILE. Marquette Area Blues Fest sign.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Planning is underway for the annual Blues Festival and the Marquette Area Blues Society is looking for a logo. Artists have from now until March 31 to submit their designs for the logo.

The winning design will be used on marketing materials for the Blues Fest including t-shirts and banners. The Blues Society says they’re looking forward to seeing artists’ most creative works.

“We just like to see something creative and something that kind of encompasses the Marquette area, we’ve had ones in the past with the ore dock in the background or musical instruments, we just want people to be creative and think outside of the box,” said MABS President Mark Hamari.

The winner will get a t-shirt and two tickets to the Blues Fest. This will be the 18th year for the annual Blues Fest in Marquette.

