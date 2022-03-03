Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers 131-year-old wreck beneath Lake Superior

DEER PARK, Mich. (WLUC) - A museum researching Great Lakes shipwrecks has found something big under Lake Superior.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. announced Thursday it discovered the wreck of a schooner-barge known as ‘The Atlanta’ about 35 miles off the coast of Deer Park, Mich.

The ship is 172-feet long. Five people died in the 1891 wreck and only two survived. The GLSHS says it traveled over 2,500 miles on Superior last summer before pinging it 650-feet below water.

The society says its goal is to remind the public of lives lost in the Great Lakes over the years.

“Their stories deserve to be told,” Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society Member Corey Adkins said. “That ship has been on the bottom of Lake Superior for 130 years, and you know there was a couple of write-ups in the press back then about that but other than that it’s been forgotten.”

The historical society says the ship is still in pristine condition over a century after sinking.

