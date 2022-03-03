Grand Valley State ends NMU Women’s Basketball season

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team fought hard at #2 Grand Valley State in the GLIAC quarterfinals, but the Lakers pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 71-52.The Wildcats season ended with a 12-16 overall record and a 7-13 GLIAC record.

STAT LEADERS

Makaylee Kuhn led the way with 10 points while Ana Rhude and Elena Alaix added eight each.

Ana Rhude led the way on the glass, pulling down seven rebounds.

NMU shot 20-47 (42.6%) from the floor for the game

FIRST QUARTER Elizabeth Lutz drained the game’s first bucket, hitting nothing but nylon from deep for an early 3-0 lead for NMU.Elena Alaix knocked down a baseline jumper to give the Wildcats the first five of the game. The Lakers got their first bucket just over three minutes in.A Makaylee Kuhn hoop made it 7-2 ‘Cats at the halfway point of the opening quarter. The Lakers offense started to get in a rhythm, pulling within a pair at 11-9. The game was all tied up 11-11 after the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER The Lakers took their first lead of the night, connecting on a shot from downtown for a 14-11 lead.Makaylee Kuhn got an elbow jumper to fall to halt a Lakers run. It was 16-13 Lakers early in the second. Ana Rhude banked one off the window in the paint after a Lakers triple. GVSU led 22-17 nearing the halfway point of the quarter.Grand Valley pushed their lead to double-digits on a corner triple with 4:30 left. The score read 27-17 Lakers. Kayla Tierney hit a deep triple to make it single digits again at 29-20.Tierney continued with the hot hand, knocking down a corner three to pull within four in the closing minute. The Lakers led 30-25 going into the halftime break.

AT THE HALF Kayla Tierney and Elena Alaix had 6 points each to lead NMU.GVSU shot 11-25 (44%) and NMU shot 10-25 (40%) in the half. Northern was 3-5 (60%) from downtown.

THIRD QUARTER Elena Alaix got the first bucket of the second half for the Wildcats. Makaylee Kuhn got a jumper to go in transition to pull NMU within a point at 32-31. After five straight from GVSU, Mackenzie Holzwart connected from downtown for her first scratch. NMU remained with one possession.Ana Rhude continued to be a force down low, getting another bucket to go for two of her eight points in the quarter. GVSU led 50-42 after three.

FOURTH QUARTER GVSU started the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 15-point lead. The Lakers continued their hot start to the frame, making it a 19-3 run to take a 69-45 lead. Emily Mueller connected on a three as the quarter winded down.GVSU won 71-52, ending the Wildcats season.

