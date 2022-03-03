Grand Valley State ends NMU Women’s Basketball season
ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team fought hard at #2 Grand Valley State in the GLIAC quarterfinals, but the Lakers pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 71-52.The Wildcats season ended with a 12-16 overall record and a 7-13 GLIAC record.
STAT LEADERS
- Makaylee Kuhn led the way with 10 points while Ana Rhude and Elena Alaix added eight each.
- Ana Rhude led the way on the glass, pulling down seven rebounds.
- NMU shot 20-47 (42.6%) from the floor for the game
FIRST QUARTER Elizabeth Lutz drained the game’s first bucket, hitting nothing but nylon from deep for an early 3-0 lead for NMU.Elena Alaix knocked down a baseline jumper to give the Wildcats the first five of the game. The Lakers got their first bucket just over three minutes in.A Makaylee Kuhn hoop made it 7-2 ‘Cats at the halfway point of the opening quarter. The Lakers offense started to get in a rhythm, pulling within a pair at 11-9. The game was all tied up 11-11 after the first quarter.
SECOND QUARTER The Lakers took their first lead of the night, connecting on a shot from downtown for a 14-11 lead.Makaylee Kuhn got an elbow jumper to fall to halt a Lakers run. It was 16-13 Lakers early in the second. Ana Rhude banked one off the window in the paint after a Lakers triple. GVSU led 22-17 nearing the halfway point of the quarter.Grand Valley pushed their lead to double-digits on a corner triple with 4:30 left. The score read 27-17 Lakers. Kayla Tierney hit a deep triple to make it single digits again at 29-20.Tierney continued with the hot hand, knocking down a corner three to pull within four in the closing minute. The Lakers led 30-25 going into the halftime break.
AT THE HALF Kayla Tierney and Elena Alaix had 6 points each to lead NMU.GVSU shot 11-25 (44%) and NMU shot 10-25 (40%) in the half. Northern was 3-5 (60%) from downtown.
THIRD QUARTER Elena Alaix got the first bucket of the second half for the Wildcats. Makaylee Kuhn got a jumper to go in transition to pull NMU within a point at 32-31. After five straight from GVSU, Mackenzie Holzwart connected from downtown for her first scratch. NMU remained with one possession.Ana Rhude continued to be a force down low, getting another bucket to go for two of her eight points in the quarter. GVSU led 50-42 after three.
FOURTH QUARTER GVSU started the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 15-point lead. The Lakers continued their hot start to the frame, making it a 19-3 run to take a 69-45 lead. Emily Mueller connected on a three as the quarter winded down.GVSU won 71-52, ending the Wildcats season.
