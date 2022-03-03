Advertisement

Cold but sunnier Thursday on tap

Widespread sunshine Thursday as Yooper flurries taper off east in the afternoon -- highs 10s/20s.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure over Northwestern Ontario steers northwesterly winds and cold air to Upper Michigan Wednesday night, producing scattered lake effect snow showers over the region. Snow tapers off overnight, with few to scattered coverage continuing over the eastern counties near Lake Superior -- light accumulations from a trace to one inch of snow expected.

Dry air mixes in aloft for a mostly sunny Thursday in the U.P., with snow showers expected to taper off east in the afternoon.

Mostly clear sky conditions continue on Friday, then clouds increase late afternoon as a Colorado-based system approaches the region. The winter storm brings potentially heavy snow and a wintry mix to Upper Michigan this weekend, impacting road travel due to slippery, icy road conditions plus poor driving visibility from gusty winds.

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with snow showers gradually diminishing east; cold

>Highs: Mid 10s to Mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds with a chance of snow late; cool

>Highs: 20s

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow and freezing rain, potentially moderate to heavy in intensity; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20s

