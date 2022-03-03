Advertisement

City of Houghton parking deck update

The Houghton parking deck is in need of redevelopment.
The Houghton parking deck is in need of redevelopment.(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton is working on a redevelopment plan for an aging parking deck.

There is nothing set in stone yet however, the city will be working on the plan this spring. Currently, the city is seeking a loan for the demolition of the deck. Once demolished, it will look for grants to redevelop the area.

“We want to get it down on our terms and then redevelop that area and hopefully turn that portion of lakeshore drive corridor into a contributing part of downtown instead of being a back alley that it is now,” explained Houghton City Manager Eric Waara.

Waara also explained why the parking deck needs to be demolished.

“The parking deck is 44 years old, it was never meant to last forever. The type of construction that it is was never meant to last forever, even less in our type of climate to the point where they don’t build them like that anymore.”

The public provided input on what the redevelopment should look like in fall 2021, most would like to see it become a mixed-use area with parking and housing.

