“Check Please” premieres in Dickinson County on Friday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Theatre (DCCT) presents “Check Please 1 &2″ this weekend.

The show is split into two parts and follows a boy and a girl on their first date misadventures. 24 cast members have been rehearsing consistently for two months.

The oldest cast member is 70, and the youngest is nine-years-old. The director says the show is uniquely simple, but you can still expect a high-quality performance.

“Audience members can expect a lot of laughs. It is funny, and we enjoy putting on the material. We’ve put our own spin on it. Every actor does something different and unexpected instead of just reading the script,” said Marti Nord, Director, and DCCT Vice-President.

Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m. CT, Saturday at 7 p.m. CT, and Sunday at 2 p.m. CT at the Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

