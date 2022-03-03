Advertisement

“Check Please” premieres in Dickinson County on Friday

The two-part show is put on by the Dickinson County Community Theatre.
Cast members have been rehearsing consistently since January
Cast members have been rehearsing consistently since January(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Theatre (DCCT) presents “Check Please 1 &2″ this weekend.

The show is split into two parts and follows a boy and a girl on their first date misadventures. 24 cast members have been rehearsing consistently for two months.

The oldest cast member is 70, and the youngest is nine-years-old. The director says the show is uniquely simple, but you can still expect a high-quality performance.

“Audience members can expect a lot of laughs. It is funny, and we enjoy putting on the material. We’ve put our own spin on it. Every actor does something different and unexpected instead of just reading the script,” said Marti Nord, Director, and DCCT Vice-President.

Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m. CT, Saturday at 7 p.m. CT, and Sunday at 2 p.m. CT at the Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Firetrucks outside Green Garden Road in Marquette County
UPDATE: Structure is a total loss after fire near Green Garden Road
Calumet Troopers, UPSET discover meth lab in City of Houghton
The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
Marquette City Commission approves next step for former Marquette General Hospital site

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
A woman enters a virtual reality game.
Tech and law experts explain “metaverse”
What is a metaverse? What these two say may surprise you.
Tech and law experts explain how close to metaverse we are
FILE. Marquette Area Blues Fest sign.
Marquette Area Blues Society looking for Blues Fest logo