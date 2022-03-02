Wintry mix in store for the weekend

Conditions for today will be mostly calm with the snow showers in the morning hours. That snow will develop into lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts. Accumulation will between 1 and 3 inches and then the most being in Alger county close to Lake Superior. As we get closer to the weekend temperatures will be cooler but will warm up into the low 30s by Saturday. A wintry mix will move in Saturday morning and will persist throughout the weekend with some places experiencing rain and ice along with snow.

>Highs: Mid 10s to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Snow showers in the morning; cool temps

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; cool

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with chance of snow in evening

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Saturday & Sunday: Snow in the morning turning into mixed conditions with possible freezing rain; blustery winds

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Calmer conditions with chances of snow showers; seasonal

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; breezy

