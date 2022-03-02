The UPside - February 28, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday night adult racing has been a tradition at Marquette Mountain for decades.

This week’s UPsider is Jamie Close and the members of Superior Snow Adventures for keeping ski racing alive in Marquette.

Close founded the small business, Superior Snow Adventures to provide insurance and workers to help keep ski racing at Marquette Mountain. Close said the thought of adult league racing going away didn’t sit right with him.

