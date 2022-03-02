Advertisement

The UPside - February 28, 2022

This week’s UPsider is Jamie Close for creating Superior Snow Adventures to keep adult ski racing alive in Marquette.
This week's UPsiders are the members of Superior Snow Adventures.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday night adult racing has been a tradition at Marquette Mountain for decades.

This week’s UPsider is Jamie Close and the members of Superior Snow Adventures for keeping ski racing alive in Marquette.

Close founded the small business, Superior Snow Adventures to provide insurance and workers to help keep ski racing at Marquette Mountain. Close said the thought of adult league racing going away didn’t sit right with him.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

