Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is hosting a Clean Slate U.P. expungement event

Join U.P. Michigan Works at their Marquette office to learn about conviction expungement
The logo for U.P. Michigan Works!
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Michigan Works! is hosting a Clean Slate U.P. Conviction Expungement Jumpstart Event from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in their office at 1498 O’Dovero Drive in Marquette on Wednesday, March 23.

Eligible individuals with a Michigan conviction for which they are seeking expungement are invited to join U.P. Michigan Works! at their upcoming Conviction Expungement Jumpstart Event.

This free event is an opportunity to meet Clean Slate U.P. Navigators and attorneys to complete the initial stages of the expungement process, including fingerprinting, learn about the process and find out what comes next.

“Events like this give people another chance,” said Seth Harris, Communications Coordinator with U.P. Michigan Works! “We can help them overcome barriers to employment, housing and other services by leading them through the expungement process.”

To be eligible for Clean Slate, you must be an individual with a conviction in the state of Michigan and be over the age of 18. It is not limited to Marquette County convictions.

Official fingerprinting for the expungement application will be free for event attendees. The State of Michigan expungement application fee will also be covered for all eligible attendees. Michigan Works! is providing information, including guidance on what to do and what to expect next, and helping individuals complete the initial stages of the expungement process.

Learn more about these services, and more focused workforce programs, by calling your local U.P. Michigan Works! office at 1-800-285-WORK (9675).

Attendees should bring a valid driver’s license or state ID.

