St. Michael’s Parish celebrates Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People in Marquette gathered at St. Michael’s parish to celebrate Ash Wednesday today.

Mass was celebrated with both holy communion and the imposition of ashes, the holy day marks the beginning of lent which involves prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

The church says ashes are the mark of repentance in need of god’s mercy and forgiveness.

“It’s not only for a day, we embark on a Lenten journey and it helps us take stock in our lives and also see where we’re at with god, with others, and a sense of ourselves as created by God,” said Fr. Greg Heikkala, St. Michael’s Parish pastor.

For those who were unable to attend Mass, ashes were offered in the parish office.

