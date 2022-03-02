Advertisement

Prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes in Ukraine

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital.(AP Photo/Serhii Nuzhnenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor opened an investigation Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine dating back to 2013, but also covering the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said he launched the probe after 39 of the court’s member states requested an investigation, a process known as a referral.

“These referrals enable my Office to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, thereby encompassing within its scope any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person,” Khan said in a statement.

“Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Firetrucks outside Green Garden Road in Marquette County
UPDATE: Structure is a total loss after fire near Green Garden Road
The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
Marquette City Commission approves next step for former Marquette General Hospital site
Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Ski Brule, Krist Oil to host fundraising event for Nick Baumgartner

Latest News

The brewery was awarded an MDARD grant that would with turning its kitchen into the Northwoods...
Barrel + Beam awarded an MDARD grant of almost $22,000
Skiers from the Northern Michigan University Men's and Women's Team prepare to slalom downhill...
Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Alpine Ski Teams prepare for U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard National Championships
Person holding up electrical cord to a space heater.
Preventing fires during the winter
The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida,...
States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health
FILE - Mel Gibson, right, accepts the award for Best Picture for "Braveheart" at the 68th...
Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. dies at 84