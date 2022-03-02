Preventing fires during the winter

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Firefighting anytime of the year is dangerous work and low temperatures don’t stop a fire from starting.

As Detective Brian Madalinski from Escanaba Public Safety says, fires know no season.

“People having to heat their homes, heater garage, sheds, workshops so yeah winter becomes a very busy season,” he said.

While Madalinski says house fires are down this year compared to last, Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs reported in February that house fire-related deaths are up 144 percent in Michigan compared to the same time in 2021.

Space heaters may heat your home but can be dangerous if not used properly.

“Keep about 3 feet away from anything possibly flammable. Plug it directly into a wall, don’t use an extension cord, don’t use a power strip,” said Det. Madalinski.

Det. Madalinski says a lot of fires he’s called out to are electric fires.

“Don’t overuse as far as outlets. Don’t have four extension cords plugged into one or a power strip to have four extension cords plugged in,” he said.

If you’re using a fireplace to heat your home, Ford River Township’s fire chief says to watch for creosote buildup.

“Sometimes the fires don’t burn as hot because it’s warmer outside still get creosote buildup a lot more,” said Brian Nelson, chief of Ford River Township’s Fire Department.

A chimney fire can easily become a house fire and in that case, it’s important you and your family to know what to do.

“Make sure your family has a plan as far as set out for a few have to get out of the house. Have that general place of this is where you meet,” said Madalinski.

Aside from indoor hazards, don’t forget to check your outside vents too, especially to keep them clear of snow.

Before you go to bed, make sure your fire alarm has batteries, test it and consider a carbon monoxide alarm if you don’t already have one.

