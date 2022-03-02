Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Alpine Ski Teams prepare for U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard National Championships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Alpine Ski Team is preparing for a National Competition.

Northern Michigan University’s spring break is this week. While many students are relaxing or vacationing somewhere warmer, the 19 men and women on the alpine ski team are spending hours at Marquette Mountain every day. “We’re all up here, we practice every day of the week, and then usually every weekend we’re gone for a race [somewhere in] the midwest,” Senior NMU Alpine Skier Mitch Makela said of the team’s normal schedule.

After winning all four titles at the USCSA Midwest Regionals two weeks ago, the team is preparing for the biggest college ski event of the year. The U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard National Championships in Lake Placid, New York beginning Monday, March 7.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot, our team is in a good spot,” Sophomore NMU Alpine Skier Andrew Truman said. “We’re coming off of a dominant performance at regionals, won both slalom and GS (giant slalom). Been working hard all season.”

Truman is a sophomore at NMU who has been ski racing since he was six years old. Although Truman has competed in under-16 and high school championships, he says nationals is sure to be his biggest stage yet. “This is probably the biggest race I’ve ever done,” Truman said.

Many of his teammates agree. While this might be the case, freshman Ella Wichert thinks the team is right where it belongs. “All our times are really close, we all push each other, and I think that was the one goal for this year after the first few races when we would start consistently winning everything,” Wichert said. “I think we knew at regionals we could do it.”

The consensus from members of the NMU Ski Team is that they don’t know what to expect at Nationals, understanding the competition will be tough.

The team plans to train all week at Marquette Mountain before heading to Lake Placid at the end of the week to compete from March 7 - 12.

