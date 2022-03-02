Non-Ukrainians say they’re being prevented from leaving war-torn country

UKRAINE – POLAND BORDER (CNN) - Hundreds of thousands of people have already fled Ukraine, while thousands more are stuck at the border, forced to wait in bitter cold temperatures, with no control over when or even if they’ll be able to escape.

For non-Ukrainians, the challenges can be greater. Some families trying to leave the country are in limbo due to their nationality.

For too many, this is a family’s last day together. There’s an endless stretch of broken hearts and shattered realities on the road to Ukraine’s border with Poland.

At one of the border crossings, it’s a parallel story of different forms of pain.

Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating. (CNN, OE24, Telegram, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The White House, Readovka, Twitter)

On one side, there were Ukrainian families. Some have already said goodbye to their husbands, fathers and sons. Men aged 18 to 60 are not permitted to leave.

Some families stayed together until the end, desperate to postpone that final farewell. They move through within hours.

On the other side were non-Ukrainians, students and professionals from dozens of nationalities, who said they had been at the border for days in below-freezing temperatures.

Angry, delirious, cold, weak, they said they walked here, only to be told they are not permitted to board the buses. Those are for Ukrainians only.

Yasser Ahmed, from Afghanistan, is here with his uncle and his family. It is the fourth time he is trying to cross the border.

“Two months I didn’t hear my parent’s voice. So it’s so hard,” he said.

They have all been on the road for four days, back and forth from border crossings.

Autoplay Caption

His aunt’s arms are aching from carrying her newborn. She had just given birth the day before Russia launched its first strikes.

“Yesterday, we stay at the night in the border,” Ahmed said.

They did not think little Sumaya would survive, but they were able to move to the front of the non-Ukrainian side because of the children. However, they said they weren’t allowed to cross because the newborn doesn’t have documentation.

For the men waiting in a line that has not moved, another night in subzero temperatures is not something they think they can survive.

“Where are you going, who are you going to tell your problems to? You have no one,” Richard Adjeikusi said.

Adjeikusi said he’s been waiting for two days, and Joseph Eshun has been waiting for four.

“Our parents are home waiting for us, all the time it comes to my mind, I feel like crying,” Adjeikusi said.

“Ukraine is a beautiful country but you don’t have to treat us like this. We are not the cause of this,” Eshun said.

Ukraine's capital of Kyiv prepares to defend itself from the Russian attack. (CNN, EBS, INSTAGRAM, LIANA KOPERNAK, TELEGRAM, MAXAR, UNTV)

There is not a single person here who can come to terms with how quickly, how violently all they knew to be real and safe was ripped away.

Elina Motly is from Vietnam, married to Yuri Motly from Ukraine. They were directed over to the Ukrainian line.

They have decided to stay for now.

“We have made this decision just this morning because I want to stay a little longer to wait to see what going on next., Elina Motly said. “My older son, he understands. My little girl she knows that it is the war, the war here. But she really doesn’t understand what is the war.”

At the school turned shelter they are sent to, a German couple said they used a Ukrainian surrogate to carry their twins.

“They say on the border, ‘Go away, go away,’ on the border. The kids are three weeks old. They must go to Poland. We need help,” Stephan Tepoule said.

They were waiting for their babies’ passports when the war started, a war that has already crushed so many lives and ripped away so many dreams.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.