No jail time for ‘big brother’ in fraternity hazing death

A fraternity "big brother" will not serve jail time in the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University freshman. (Source: WTVR/Oakes Family/CNN)
By Cameron Thompson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) - A fraternity brother will not serve jail time in the death of a pledge who died from alcohol poisoning.

Adam Oakes, 19, died after attending a party in February 2021. He was a pledge at the now-expelled Delta Chi fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Oakes’ “big brother” in the fraternity, Andrew White, pleaded guilty to unlawful hazing and buying alcohol for a minor. He was sentenced to two years in jail on Tuesday, but both years were suspended.

However, White was given several conditions, including taking part in five anti-hazing presentations and completing a “restorative justice program” where he will have a mediated conversation with Oakes’ family.

The judge said she almost didn’t accept the plea deal without prison time but ultimately agreed to it because the conditions were agreed upon by Oakes’ family.

Oakes’ father said he doesn’t expect people to understand the family’s decision to accept the plea deal, but he said the family’s focus is not about sending people to prison but instead preventing this tragedy from happening again.

Meanwhile, the cases against the 10 other men charged in Oakes’ death are still working their way through the court system.

