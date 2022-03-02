NMU drops lacrosse contest to start long road trip

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team opened up their seven game road trip at Rockhurst University on Tuesday (March 1), falling 15-12 to the Hawks.

1st Quarter Nearing the halfway point of the opening quarter, Kaitlyn Bridger fired one into the netting for the game’s first goal. It was her third of the season. Reagan Danner had the answer for the Hawks, knotting the contest at one with her first score this season.Madeline Bittell took advantage of a free position shot, scoring her ninth this season. It was a defensive battle in the first, as NMU carried a 2-1 margin going to quarter number two.

2nd Quarter The Hawks tied things at two early, as Helen Krause buried her third of the season.Taylor Priestley gave the ‘Cats the lead again, establishing herself in front of the net and beating the netminder.Madeline Bittell claimed her second of the evening, bouncing one into the nylon for a 4-2 Wildcats lead halfway through the quarter.Rochurst responded, as Page Yehling made it a 4-3 contest with six minutes to go in the opening half.With 3:51 to go, Emily Renfrew took to the turf and bounced it into the high netting for her ninth this season.The Hawks pulled back within one in the last minute as Helen Krause hit her second tally of the game.Danner then tied the game at 5-5 as she got her second goal on a free position shot.The game remained tied at 5-5 heading to the halftime break.

3rd Quarter Maddi Bast gave the ‘Cats the lead back right away, recording her eighth goal this season. Rockhurst once again responded, as Kelly Marion cut to open space and scored her third goal of 2022. The game was tied 6-6. The Hawks grabbed their first lead as Christine Corbin scored on a free position shot to give Rockhurst a 7-6 advantage. Rockhurst continued their run, pushing their lead to 8-6 as Logan Derosia made a nice spin move and converted for her fifth goal. Maddi Bast brought it back to a one goal game, sneaking one past the goalkeeper low on a free position shot for her second of the game.Rockhurst pushed it back to two at 9-7 as Logan Derosia scored her second of the night finding the top corner of the netting. Dayna Carlson netted her fourth of the season, firing a laser past the goalkeeper to pull the ‘Cats back within one. The Hawks again had an answer. Logan Derosia got herself a hat trick to make it 10-8 Hawks. Rockhurst pushed their lead to three, with Derosia getting her fourth goal of the quarter.

4th Quarter Rockhurst pushed their lead to 12-8 to start the fourth. Dani Mabry scored her third of the season for the Hawks.Logan Derosia continued to have the hot hand for the home team, scoring her fifth of the game to give Rockhurst a 13-8 edge. Aleya Speas got one back for the Wildcats, registering her sixth tally on the season. The Hawks again went to Derosia ,as she responded for Rockhurst on a free position shot, her sixth goal of the game. It was a 14-9 deficit for NMU.Rockhurst pushed the lead to six at 15-9 from Mackenzie Blair. Taylor Priestley scored her second of the game, finding a rebound and getting it to the back of the net. Maddi Bast got herself a hat trick on a free position shot to pull back within four. Another hat trick came from Taylor Priestley, as the ‘Cats made it a three goal game with 1:22 to play.It was too little, too late as NMU fell 15-12 to Rockhurst.

NMU Goals Taylor Priestley (3), Maddi Bast (3), Madeline Bittell (2), , Kaitlyn Bridger, Emily Renfrew, Dayna Carlson, Aleya Speas.

Up Next Northern will play at Missouri Western State on Thursday (March 3), and at Wartburg College on Friday (March 4).

