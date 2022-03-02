Advertisement

MQTees sold at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique, offers custom designs online

How to order custom designs from MQTees
Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique is selling MQTees.
Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique is selling MQTees.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jessica LaFave has a degree in graphic design and has been crafting for years. However, she hasn’t had the opportunity to sell her items in a brick-and-mortar store until now. You can find MQTees on the shelves at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

You’ll find exclusive items in-shop, but can place custom orders and inquiries with Jessica on her website.

Jessica talks about gift ideas, customizations, and how to order:

How to order custom apparel and drinkware from MQTees.

You can check out MQTees at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette or online at www.mqtees.com

