MQTees sold at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique, offers custom designs online
How to order custom designs from MQTees
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jessica LaFave has a degree in graphic design and has been crafting for years. However, she hasn’t had the opportunity to sell her items in a brick-and-mortar store until now. You can find MQTees on the shelves at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.
You’ll find exclusive items in-shop, but can place custom orders and inquiries with Jessica on her website.
Jessica talks about gift ideas, customizations, and how to order:
You can check out MQTees at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette or online at www.mqtees.com
