Marching clipper system brings widespread snow Wednesday.

Scattered clouds in the U.P. Tuesday night with a chance of flurries mainly near Lake Superior, until Canadian Prairies-based system brings widespread light-to-moderate snow in the U.P. starting Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations ranging from 1-3″, with higher amounts in the eastern counties.

Temperatures early this week trend from seasonal to above average, then dropping below towards Thursday and Friday as the jet stream drives in colder air to the U.P. The jet stream then shifts southwesterly towards the weekend, steering in warmer air for a winter thaw but also serving as a track for a Colorado-based system that can bring potentially heavy snow and a wintry mix to Upper Michigan to end the week.

Ash Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow showers; blustery northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with snow showers gradually diminishing east; cold

>Highs: 10s to Lower 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow late; cool

>Highs: 20s

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly cloudy with mixed snow and freezing rain, of potentially moderate to heavy intensity; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 20s

