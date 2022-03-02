Advertisement

LSSU’s Langenegger named CCHA Co-Goalie of the Month

.972 saves percentage
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore goaltender Ethan Langenegger has been named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Co-Goaltender of the Month for his play in February as announced by conference officials on Tuesday, March. 1. It marks the third CCHA honor for Langenegger this season.

Ethan Langenegger - Co-Goaltender of the Month:

3GP, 3GS, 3-0-0, 65 Saves, 2GA, .67 GAA, .972 SV%, 1 SO

Lake Superior State sophomore goaltender Ethan Langenegger backstopped the Lakers in the month of February to a perfect 3-0-0 record in his three starts. Langenegger opened the month with his third shutout of the season in the team’s 4-0 win over the Ferris State Bulldogs on Feb. 12. The Kamloops, B.C. native stopped all 20 shots he faced in the win. Langenegger allowed one goal on 24 shots in the team’s 5-1 win at St. Thomas on Feb. 19 and Langenegger earned his ninth win of the year in the final game of the regular season on Feb. 26 against Bowling Green. The sophomore goalie stopped 22 shots, allowing one goal in the game to clinch a fourth-place finish in the CCHA standings headed into the playoffs. Langenegger posted a 0.67 goals against average and a .972 save percentage in February. The Laker netminder allowed two goals on 67 shots in three appearances.

The Lakers will host the No. 5 seeded Northern Michigan Wildcats this weekend at the Taffy Abel Arena in the opening round of the 2022 Mason Cup Playoffs. The best-of-three series is set to start on Friday, March 4 at 6:07 p.m. Game two is scheduled for a 6:07 p.m. start on Saturday, March 5 and if necessary, game three will also have a 6:07 p.m. puck drop.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Firetrucks outside Green Garden Road in Marquette County
UPDATE: Structure is a total loss after fire near Green Garden Road
The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
Marquette City Commission approves next step for former Marquette General Hospital site
Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Ski Brule, Krist Oil to host fundraising event for Nick Baumgartner

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
NMU drops lacrosse contest to start long road trip
MTU’s Halonen named CCHA Forward of the Month
HS Hockey Tournament, HS Boys Basketball 3 1 22
Michigan Tech hires Rustman as new Offensive Line Coach