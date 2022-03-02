LSSU’s Langenegger named CCHA Co-Goalie of the Month

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore goaltender Ethan Langenegger has been named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Co-Goaltender of the Month for his play in February as announced by conference officials on Tuesday, March. 1. It marks the third CCHA honor for Langenegger this season.

Ethan Langenegger - Co-Goaltender of the Month:

3GP, 3GS, 3-0-0, 65 Saves, 2GA, .67 GAA, .972 SV%, 1 SO

Lake Superior State sophomore goaltender Ethan Langenegger backstopped the Lakers in the month of February to a perfect 3-0-0 record in his three starts. Langenegger opened the month with his third shutout of the season in the team’s 4-0 win over the Ferris State Bulldogs on Feb. 12. The Kamloops, B.C. native stopped all 20 shots he faced in the win. Langenegger allowed one goal on 24 shots in the team’s 5-1 win at St. Thomas on Feb. 19 and Langenegger earned his ninth win of the year in the final game of the regular season on Feb. 26 against Bowling Green. The sophomore goalie stopped 22 shots, allowing one goal in the game to clinch a fourth-place finish in the CCHA standings headed into the playoffs. Langenegger posted a 0.67 goals against average and a .972 save percentage in February. The Laker netminder allowed two goals on 67 shots in three appearances.

The Lakers will host the No. 5 seeded Northern Michigan Wildcats this weekend at the Taffy Abel Arena in the opening round of the 2022 Mason Cup Playoffs. The best-of-three series is set to start on Friday, March 4 at 6:07 p.m. Game two is scheduled for a 6:07 p.m. start on Saturday, March 5 and if necessary, game three will also have a 6:07 p.m. puck drop.

